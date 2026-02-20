DT
PT
T20 World Cup 2026 / Dube finding his feet in new role

Dube finding his feet in new role

Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Ahmedabad, Updated At : 05:14 AM Feb 20, 2026 IST
After starting out as a batting specialist, Shivam Dube now introduces himself as a proud all-rounder. Dube worked hard to achieve this rank and now holds the baton of being one of the top performers for the team.

On Wednesday, his career-best innings helped the co-hosts to log a 17-run win over Netherlands and end the first phase of the ICC T20 World Cup on a high.

“All credit to Gauti (Gautam Gambhir) bhai and Surya (Suryakumar Yadav)... I have really worked hard. It’s good to bowl and bat under pressure situations,” said a smiling Dube. “I have got the opportunity to play in tense situations. So, it always remains a learning experience. I have become a little smart, now I read the bowlers and judge what would come up next. These are the strengths. I think the fast bowler can bowl me short, slower, but I’ve worked really hard towards all those things and yes, now I’m getting better,” he added.

He also shared how he improved his batting against short balls. “There was a time when I came to the IPL, I was struggling a bit against short balls. At that time I wasn’t able to hit them so cleanly. I knew I can dominate in the IPL and international cricket as well so in that off-season I worked really hard towards the short ball,” he said.

Even in this ongoing event while other left-handed batters had trouble facing finger spinners, Dube played some crucial cameos on tricky pitches against Namibia and Pakistan. On Wednesday, he was tested by off-spinner Aryan Dutt, but he took his time to settle in and hit his first six after 11 balls.

“Playing some dot balls in a T20 event creates pressure, but I know my capability of recovering in the next four or five balls. I can hit sixes, target boundaries and even singles or doubles,” said Dube, who also posted his maiden half-century of the T20 World Cup.

