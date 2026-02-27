Firing on all cylinders: India hammer Zimbabwe

India’s title campaign is back on track after enduring a week of anxiety and doubt after a massive loss to South Africa. Zimbabwe looked threatening to throw defending champions off the track but the brute force required to stop a rolling train was missing.

India’s batsmen made mincemeat of the Zimbabwe bowlers, scoring at a strike rate of 150-plus throughout the innings. Such was the breakneck speed of scoring runs that there were only 26 dot balls in India’s innings.

In the end, it was 17 sixes and 17 boundaries which helped India post their highest total (256/4) in T20 World Cups and second highest overall. India won the match by 72 runs as Zimbabwe’s late spirited fight ended at 184/6. Their hero, Brian Bennett, waged a lone battle with an unbeaten 97 off 59 balls.

After the South Africa loss, India were looking to get back their momentum and the team has found its mojo again. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side would be happy that its top order is firing again.

Abhishek Sharma (55 off 30) dusted off his wretched form with four boundaries and four sixes. The southpaw took India to 150/2 before holing out at long-on off a slower ball by Titotenda Maposa in the 13th over.

Man of the Match Hardik Pandya (50 not out off 23) along with Tilak Varma (44 not out off 16) held the middle order strong before exploding towards the end. Together, they raced to 84 runs off just 31 balls at a run rate of 16.25.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, were clearly found wanting in the crucial do-or die match and were ultimately eliminated from the semifinals race. They never looked in the game right from the beginning. In fact, Zimbabwe looked a more beleaguered team than India, who had a lot more at stake.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza used five bowlers in the first six overs, not certain what plan to stick to. His much talked about mystery spin upfront was held back till the end of the sixth over. By then, the Indian batters had got off to an explosive start and were rolling at 80/1.

Two catches, one each of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar, were dropped. Suryakumar was dropped by Muzarabani at deep backward square leg while playing his trademark pickup shot off a full delivery from Brad Evans.

Thrashed at the hands of Kishan for a six and a four off successive deliveries in the 11th over, Raza bluffed the Indian with a short and wide faster one and got him top-edging the ball to Muzarabani at short third man.

There were glimpses of a fightback, a flicker of spunk, but the firepower was completely missing. The underdogs’ tactical acumen to get out of a dire situation was nowhere to be seen.

When everyone expected them to show bravery, the underdogs chose caution, and paid for it. Zimbabwe made the same mistakes that they did in their previous match against West Indies, conceding a 250-plus total for the second time. The result was more or less the same.