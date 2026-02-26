DT
Home / T20 World Cup 2026 / Here is why India's T20 WC semifinal hope hinges on South Africa-West Indies match in Ahmedabad

Here is why India's T20 WC semifinal hope hinges on South Africa-West Indies match in Ahmedabad

In case the Proteas prevail over the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and India win their remaining two matches, they will be through in all likelihood

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:54 AM Feb 26, 2026 IST
South Africa's Corbin Bosch, left, and Keshav Maharaj, centre, during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between South Africa and West Indies, at Narendra Modi stadium, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. PTI
The T20 World Cup has reached its business end and a lot is riding on the remaining matches as various teams from the two groups try to make it to the semifinals.

India’s crushing defeat at the hands of the Proteas in Ahmedabad on Sunday has left the title favourites on the edge. A lot depends on Thursday’s day game between South Africa and the West Indies. In case the Proteas prevail over the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and India win their remaining two matches, they will be through in all likelihood.

Likely scenarios

  1. If South Africa defeat the Caribbean team and Zimbabwe and India win both their matches against Zimbabwe and the Windies, India will be through to the semis.
  2. If India win both their matches and the Proteas beat the Windies but lose to Zimbabwe, then also India will qualify.
  3. If India win both matches but South Africa lose to the West Indies but beat Zimbabwe, it will boil down to the Net Run Rate (NRR).
  4. In case India lose to Zimbabwe but win against the West Indies, the Windies win against South Africa and Zimbabwe beat the Proteas, the NRR will come into play.
  5. In case India lose to Zimbabwe but beat the Windies, the West Indies lose to Africa, South Africa beat Zimbabwe, again it will depend on the NRR.

