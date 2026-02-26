The T20 World Cup has reached its business end and a lot is riding on the remaining matches as various teams from the two groups try to make it to the semifinals.

India’s crushing defeat at the hands of the Proteas in Ahmedabad on Sunday has left the title favourites on the edge. A lot depends on Thursday’s day game between South Africa and the West Indies. In case the Proteas prevail over the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and India win their remaining two matches, they will be through in all likelihood.

Likely scenarios

