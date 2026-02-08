DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / T20 World Cup 2026 / ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: President Trump wishes luck to Team USA

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: President Trump wishes luck to Team USA

USA gave India a scare before losing to the co-hosts by 29 runs in the tournament opener

Tribune News Service
Mumbai, Updated At : 11:18 PM Feb 08, 2026 IST
US President Donald Trump. Reuters file
US President Donald J Trump has wished luck to Team USA in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Trump posted on Truth Social: “I just heard the Cricket World Cup is underway in India. I wish the best of luck to Team USA! We have a very strong team. America is rooting for you!”

USA gave India a scare before losing to the co-hosts India by 29 runs in the tournament opener at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah met the USA team at the Wankhede Stadium yesterday.

The 15-member USA team has players with roots in India Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

The bilateral relations between the two countries are in a spotlight due to the India-US trade deal.

