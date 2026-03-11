The ICC on Wednesday expressed sympathy for the international players stranded in India after the T20 World Cup but lambasted “uninformed and unhelpful” suggestions that “anything other than safety” is driving the travel plans that have been thrown haywire by the West Asia conflict.

The war, which began with the American and Israeli bombing of Iran last month, has led to closure of the air space over Gulf, leaving flight schedules in chaos.

The ICC said it empathises with the stranded players, specifically from South Africa and the West Indies, but “safety, feasibility and welfare” of the teams is being carefully considered while drawing up alternate routes.

Giving details of the travel schedule, the ICC said the South African contingent will begin departing for home on Wednesday night and all the members are expected to leave within the next 36 hours.

Nine West Indies players have already left, while the remaining 16 have been booked on commercial flights departing India within the next 24 hours, said the ICC.

This was after their charter flight scheduled to take off from Kolkata was cancelled due to logistical issues.

The ICC drew criticism from former England captain Michael Vaughan and South African star David Miller insinuated that England players were given better travel arrangements as they were able to leave within a day of their semi-final ouster. Before this, West Indies coach Darren Sammy had expressed frustration at the lack of updates from the world body.

The ICC hit back without naming anyone specifically.

“The ICC rejects any suggestion that these decisions have been driven by anything other than safety, feasibility and welfare. Suggestions otherwise across a variety of media platforms from people uninformed of the situation are as unhelpful as they are incorrect,” said cricket’s world governing body.

“There is no link between arrangements made in the cases of South Africa and the West Indies and those made previously for England or any other nation, which arose from separate circumstances, routing options and different travel conditions,” it added.

West Indies and South Africa played their final games in Kolkata on March 1 and March 4 respectively. The ICC’s airline partner is Emirates and they are unable to operate due to shutdown of the Dubai airspace.

“We understand that players, coaches, support staff and their families who have completed their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaigns are anxious to return home.

“That they have not yet been able to do so is a source of genuine frustration, and the International Cricket Council shares that frustration,” the world body said.

“The delay is the direct result of the ongoing crisis across the Gulf region, which has caused widespread and continuing disruption to international air travel, including airspace closures, missile warnings, re-routing constraints, as well as the cancellation and rescheduling of both commercial and charter flights at short notice,” it added.

The ICC said due to the current situation, which is outside its control, each travel solution has become significantly more “complex and time-consuming than under normal circumstances.”

The ICC said it is continuing to liaise with tour operators and airlines to ensure that all players reach home safely.

“Throughout this period, the ICC’s overriding priority has been the safety and welfare of everyone affected, including players travelling with spouses and young children. We will not move people until we are satisfied that the travel solution in place is safe, and that commitment will not change,” it said.

The ICC also urged the respective cricket boards and players to remain patient as it works to find the best possible solutions amid the evolving situation in in West Asia.

“Our teams are working around the clock and remain in constant contact with team managers as circumstances continue to develop. We will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves.”