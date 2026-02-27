‘I’m Bennet!’ – Zimbabwe cricketer’s hilarious response to journalist goes viral

A short Instagram reel featuring a journalist questioning Zimbabwe batter Brian Bennet has gone viral, leaving fans amused by the player’s confused response.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Advertisement

In the India-Zimbabwe match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, Bennet fell three runs short of his hundred.

Advertisement

Later, in the post-match press conference, the journalist asks him, “Bennet had a good chance to score a century. Why didn’t your batters give him a chance?”

Bennet, momentarily puzzled, responds, “I’m Bennet,” leaving viewers laughing at the unexpected twist.

Advertisement

Fans flocked to the comments to react to the humorous exchange.

One user wrote, “He’s Bennett, remember the name,” while another noted, “Surya gave bowling to Dube, he could have used it and scored the 100. He missed the opportunity, but well played.”

Some even speculated about the cricketer’s future, with a fan commenting, “IPL contract coming soon.”

The short, light-hearted clip has sparked widespread engagement, with fans sharing memes and reactions across social media.