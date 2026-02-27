DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / T20 World Cup 2026 / ‘I’m Bennet!’ – Zimbabwe cricketer’s hilarious response to journalist goes viral

‘I’m Bennet!’ – Zimbabwe cricketer’s hilarious response to journalist goes viral

Fans crack jokes, debate missed century chance, and eye possible IPL move

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:47 PM Feb 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, right, being congratulated by Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett, front left, after winning an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Zimbabwe, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (Image credits/PTI Photo)
Advertisement

A short Instagram reel featuring a journalist questioning Zimbabwe batter Brian Bennet has gone viral, leaving fans amused by the player’s confused response.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Advertisement

In the India-Zimbabwe match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, Bennet fell three runs short of his hundred.

Advertisement

Later, in the post-match press conference, the journalist asks him, “Bennet had a good chance to score a century. Why didn’t your batters give him a chance?”

Bennet, momentarily puzzled, responds, “I’m Bennet,” leaving viewers laughing at the unexpected twist.

Advertisement

Fans flocked to the comments to react to the humorous exchange.

One user wrote, “He’s Bennett, remember the name,” while another noted, “Surya gave bowling to Dube, he could have used it and scored the 100. He missed the opportunity, but well played.”

Some even speculated about the cricketer’s future, with a fan commenting, “IPL contract coming soon.”

The short, light-hearted clip has sparked widespread engagement, with fans sharing memes and reactions across social media.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts