India begin T20 World Cup title defence with 29-run win over USA; Gavaskar, Patel praise Tilak Varma’s maturity

India launched their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title defence in commanding fashion, defeating the USA by 29 runs, with captain Suryakumar Yadav leading from the front with a fluent 84. The victory drew praise from former India cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Parthiv Patel, who highlighted Tilak Varma’s composure and game awareness, while also backing Abhishek Sharma to bounce back strongly in the next match against Namibia.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Amul Cricket Live, Gavaskar described Tilak Varma as a “street-smart” batter whose decision-making stood out during India’s innings.

“Tilak Varma is a very street-smart cricketer. He has been very impressive not just for his batting skills or his range of shots, but for knowing when, how, and where to play them,” Gavaskar said. “He showed that against the USA. Coming in as early as the second over, after Abhishek Sharma got out, he understood the need to counter-attack without taking big risks.”

Gavaskar pointed to Tilak’s calculated approach, noting how he exploited field placements rather than going for reckless big hits. “He played a chip shot over mid-on because the fielder was inside the circle. He wasn’t trying to hit a six, just a boundary. That kind of awareness makes him a player who will stick with you,” he said, recalling a similar innings in the Asia Cup final. “If a player like him is still there by the 14th or 15th over after batting in the powerplay, you can be fairly sure India is closing in on 200.”

Looking ahead to India’s next fixture against Namibia, Gavaskar said the team management’s primary focus would be on Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness. “If Bumrah is fit, he will walk straight back into the team. The only question is whether Mohammed Siraj or Arshdeep Singh makes way, or if they rotate the three to keep them fresh for the latter half of the tournament,” he said.

He added that no changes were likely in the batting order, though the team would expect stronger returns from the top order. “They will surely want Abhishek Sharma to play a big, quick innings of 70, 80 or even 90. Often, when Abhishek gets out early in one game, he comes back with a big score in the next. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi could be in for a treat when India play Namibia.”

Parthiv Patel, meanwhile, underlined the importance of game sense amid India’s aggressive T20 approach. “With the way India play T20Is, there will be days like this match against the USA, where batters try to hit almost every ball and lose wickets in the process,” Patel said. “That is where cricketing sense and understanding the match situation become crucial.”

He credited Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma for striking that balance. “They are players who know when to give themselves a bit of time. Suryakumar did exactly that, and that’s why he went on to score 84,” Patel said.

With a solid start to their campaign and key players showing form and maturity, India will look to build momentum when they take on Namibia in their next group encounter.