India eager to face Pakistan

The Indian team management has once again reiterated that the players are looking forward to the February 15 match against Pakistan in Colombo. The team’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said that there was a feeling within the team that the big draw clash would be played.

After first threatening to withdraw the team from the T20 World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board then announced that they will boycott the game against India. However, after hectic parleys between the International Cricket Council officials, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi and Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam, the Pakistan body announced that they will play the match.

Ten Doeschate on Tuesday welcomed the development and said that the Indian team was always ready to travel to Sri Lanka.

“First of all, I think it’s great that the game is back on, we kind of never changed the preparation that the game was not going to happen, we always had an impression that something would transpire and we would play, so it’s not a big change the way we do things. And I guess we kind of got confirmation late yesterday and early this morning that the game was going to go ahead and we’d like to have another chance to play against a quality side,” said the assistant coach.

He further clarified that the team tries to stay clear of the politics and focus majorly on playing the challenging game between the arch-rivals in Colombo.

“I have mentioned before about the sentiments of the country and know the politics between the two countries. But I think it is really important for us just to focus on the cricket side of things. It’s going to be a challenge going to Colombo where Pakistan have been for the last two weeks and we fully focus on just bringing our best game to that fixture next week,” he said.

Bumrah back, Abhishek soon

The assistant coach also informed that both Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the opening match against USA, and Abhishek Sharma, who is still recovering from an illness, are likely to be included in the playing XI against Namibia on Thursday.

Team India practised at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday evening. While Abhishek did not come out to practise, Bumrah bowled in the nets. Further, spinner Washington Sundar, who is returning from an injury lay-off, has joined up with the squad. “Yeah, Washington joined the team yesterday, he will train today. Abhishek still has a few issues with his tummy, we hope that he will be available for the game in a few days’ time. And Bumrah will bowl today as well. He has been off 10 days without bowling, but he is feeling a lot better and moving a lot better, so we will see how training goes for them,” he said.