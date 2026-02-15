DT
PT
India vs Pakistan T20 WC: Could rain play spoilsport in the marquee clash at Colombo?

India vs Pakistan T20 WC: Could rain play spoilsport in the marquee clash at Colombo?

Current forecasts indicate a 93 to 96 per cent chance of precipitation throughout the day

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:39 AM Feb 15, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Ground staff cover the ground ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (PTI Photo)
The highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2026 group stage encounter between India and Pakistan faces a significant threat from inclement weather, with meteorologists predicting a high probability of rain for Sunday’s match at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Current forecasts indicate a 93 to 96 per cent chance of precipitation throughout the day. Sri Lanka’s Department of Meteorology has flagged the potential development of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, an atmospheric condition expected to bring significant rainfall to the region.

While some reports suggest the heaviest showers may occur before the match starts, the official outlook remains overcast with humidity levels as high as 90 per cent and temperatures hovering around 27°C.

The weather has already impacted preparations, forcing India to move their Saturday training session to indoor nets following steady light rain.

The stakes are high as no reserve day has been allotted for this group stage fixture. Should the game be abandoned due to rain, points will be split between the two teams.

Beyond the risk of a washout, experts note that morning rain could alter the pitch conditions, potentially making spin bowling a decisive factor for both sides.

