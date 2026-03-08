DT
Home / T20 World Cup 2026 / India’s date with history

India’s date with history

Plucky New Zealand stand in the way as hosts chase second title in a row

Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Ahmedabad, Updated At : 05:20 AM Mar 08, 2026 IST
Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma during a training session. PTI
It would take a special performance to be crowned the world champions as India and New Zealand face off in Sunday’s final of the ICC T20 World Cup.

India can become the first team in the tournament’s history to not only win a third title, but also the first to win the trophy on home soil as well as for the second consecutive time. New Zealand will have a chance to become the seventh team to win the tournament. Both nations have already achieved a unique feat by becoming the only teams to face off in the final of an ICC event in all three formats.

Coming into the final, both teams have displayed courage while tackling pressure. However, tomorrow’s game will need extra effort as the pressure will be on both teams. The venue has already witnessed a heartbreak for India after Australia beat the hosts in the 2023 50-over World Cup final. However, the format is different and so are many of the Indian players.

“There will be nerves, butterflies in the stomach, but as I always say if there’s no pressure, there’s no fun. I’m very excited. All the boys and support staff, and I’m sure all of India is excited for tomorrow,” said India captain Suryakumar Yadav.

While the side is excited, pressure will be on Abhishek Sharma who is yet to perform in the tournament. Yograj Singh, father of Abhishek’s mentor Yuvraj Singh, maintained that Sharma will shine in the final.

Surya said “as a team, we have to stand by each other”. “All the 11 players won’t perform at their best, we have to back each other. The best way to deal with pressure is to embrace it. I feel a good team culture is very important. A happy team atmosphere is the key. I like to give freedom to the players, and listen to their ideas as well about what they feel. I think it is very important to understand what everyone wants in the team,” added the skipper.

Suryakumar also highlighted the value of experience in the team, citing the examples of coach Gautam Gambhir and senior pros Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel. “The benefit is huge. Because there are a lot of players in this team who have played in a lot of ICC events. Right from our coach. So their experience is also important. And there are a lot of players, like Bumrah, Hardik, Axar, there are a lot of players who have played in ICC events, in pressure situations. So I think it will be a lot of help to have conversations with them. If rules could have been allowed, the fans could have ended up watching our coach playing in the centre,” laughed Suryakumar.

‘Won’t mind breaking some hearts’

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner went a step ahead to what Australian skipper Pat Cummins and English all-rounder Sam Curran had said about tackling the Indian home crowd. While the two had talked about “silencing” the crowd, Santner struck deep by accepting the Kiwis do not mind “breaking hearts”. “I wouldn’t mind breaking a few hearts to lift the trophy,” said Santner.

While the Indian fans are going gaga over India’s batting performance against England, Santner believed it could have been controlled tactically. “The English bowlers could have aimed to wind up the innings at 220. For this wicket, if it’s going to be flat, like it was the other night, trying to restrict India to 220 instead of 250, it might give us a good chance. The Indian side is in good form, it’s important to stop them... if not by wickets, then by runs,” he added.

