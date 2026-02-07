DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / T20 World Cup 2026 / Ishan won’t bat below No. 3: Surya

Ishan won’t bat below No. 3: Surya

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mumbai, Updated At : 05:55 AM Feb 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ishan Kishan seems to have pipped Sanju Samson in the choice for the second opener’s role in the Indian team in a battle of two wicketkeeper-batsmen ahead of their Group A tournament opener against USA at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Advertisement

When asked about Kishan’s recent performance and the possibility of his opening with Abhishek Sharma, captain Suryakumar Yadav sounded pretty impressed, even suggesting that he may not be batting below No. 3, if he plays. “The way he has played cricket in the last five T20s, it was an international game, so he did a lot. But if you look at the domestic cricket he was playing, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament (517 runs in 10 innings with two centuries and two fifties) he batted like this in that too. Whatever position he plays. He won’t play below 3, but whatever opportunity he gets, he will keep batting like this,” Suryakumar said.

Advertisement

While Samson has been struggling, managing only 46 runs in the five-match series against New Zealand before the T20 World Cup, Kishan has hit 215 runs in four innings at a strike rate of around 231. Kishan opened the innings against South Africa in the warm-up game, scoring a 20-ball 53 and tilting the scales firmly in his favour.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts