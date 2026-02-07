DT
Home / T20 World Cup 2026 / Jetpack performer to bring World Cup trophy into Wankhede Stadium

Jetpack performer to bring World Cup trophy into Wankhede Stadium

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mumbai, Updated At : 05:56 AM Feb 07, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy is set to make a spectacular arrival into the venue by a jetpack performer to captivate fans inside the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

The show will open with a powerful musical medley from Rishab Sharma and Sivamani. The tournament trophy will be greeted by ICC chairman Jay Shah and former India captain Rohit Sharma, who led the defending champions to glory at the previous edition in 2024. Accompanied by 20 children representing every participating country, they will formally declare the World Cup open.

Rapper Badshah will deliver a high-energy live performance before Nora Fatehi takes centre stage for a spectacular dance show. The show will close with a stunning pyrotechnic display before the fireworks begin on the pitch with India vs USA starting at 7 pm. Only ticket holders for the match will be able to attend the Opening Ceremony.

