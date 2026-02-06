No former champions but plenty of firepower in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group D

Group D of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is unique as it features no previous winners. That is not to say it is lacking in quality, however, with two recent finalists South Africa and New Zealand, as well as 2024 semi-finalists Afghanistan all in the mix.

Joining them are Canada, looking to build on their debut showing two years ago, and the United Arab Emirates, who are competing for the third time.

The group D matches will be played in Chennai, Ahmedabad and Delhi.

Afghanistan

Packed with experience and looking to build on their run to the semi-finals in 2024, Afghanistan arrive in India with big ambitions.

Captained by Rashid Khan, Afghanistan come into the tournament off the back of series victories over the West Indies and Zimbabwe in their last two T20I bilateral series.

Two years ago, Rahmanullah Gurbaz finished as the top run-scorer in the tournament, while Fazalhaq Farooqi topped the wicket tally.

In sub-continental conditions, it may be the spinners who have a bigger role to play and between Rashid and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Afghanistan have two of the very best.

Add in Noor Ahmad and the ageless all-round skill of Mohammad Nabi, and Afghanistan have plenty of potential match winners to call upon.

Canada

Two years after making their Men’s T20 World Cup debut in the USA and the West Indies, Canada are back on the world stage for the 10th edition.

In 2024, the Canadians opened their account with a win over Ireland but lost out to the USA and Pakistan as they bowed out in the first round.

They secured their ticket for the tournament by cruising through the Americas Regional Final, winning six matches out of six.

Dilpreet Bajwa was one of the standouts during that run, and has taken over the captaincy from Nicholas Kirton, who remains part of the squad.

Teenager Yuvraj Samra could also be a key contributor at the top of the order and has shown a propensity for scoring quickly, including a 15-ball half-century against Bahamas.

New Zealand

For the second World Cup running, New Zealand find themselves drawn against a pair of T20 heavyweights and will be seeking to avoid the fate they suffered in 2024.

On that occasion, they paid the price for defeats to the West Indies and Afghanistan, and they kick off their campaign against the latter this time around.

The Black Caps have geared up for the conditions with a recent tour of India, claiming the ODI series but beaten 4-1 in the T20Is. Mitchell Santner captains the team which certainly has the firepower to score big runs.

Santner and Ish Sodhi will be important in slowing down the opposition run-rate, alongside a host of quicks led by tournament debutant Jacob Duffy.

In Glenn Phillips, they have a fielder capable of taking screamers like few others in the history of the game.

South Africa

It looked as though South Africa would finally break their duck at World Cups in 2024 when they were motoring through their chase in the final against India.

A stunning spell from Jasprit Bumrah changed that and left Proteas fans broken-hearted, but the response from the team has been emphatic.

That ICC crown at the World Test Championship was proof that South Africa can get over the line, and they will be looking to avenge that 2024 final defeat here.

In Aidan Markram, they have a vastly experienced skipper, while any batting line-up featuring Quinton de Kock, Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton and David Miller can score big.

Keshav Maharaj will be crucial as potentially the only specialist spinner in the best XI, but the pace of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje will no doubt do some damage.

United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates are a team on the rise, having enjoyed some recent success against full member nations ahead of this tournament.

Back on the World Cup stage for the third time, they will be hoping to add to their sole previous win in the competition, beating Namibia back in 2022.

Muhammad Waseem scored a fifty that day and will have the hopes of the nation resting on his shoulders this time around as well.

He starred in the surprise series win over Bangladesh last May, while Haider Ali was outstanding with the ball.

Junaid Siddique is one of just three survivors from the 2022 squad, and the UAE will hope that they can overcome that relative lack of experience compared to their group rivals.