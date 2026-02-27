Pakistan need big win over Sri Lanka, favour from England to seal semi spot

Pakistan will need a commanding win over already-eliminated Sri Lanka and a favour from England to keep their semifinal hopes alive in the T20 World Cup when they play their final Super 8 match here on Saturday.

Co-hosts Sri Lanka have already crashed out of the semifinal race after Super 8 defeats to England and New Zealand, while England have sealed their place in the last four.

Pakistan, placed third in the table, are locked in a battle with New Zealand for the second and final berth, but the Kiwis are in a far stronger position than Agha’s side.

With three points and a vastly superior net run rate of 3.050, New Zealand are in pole position compared to Pakistan’s solitary point from two matches and a negative NRR of -0.461.

But all hope is not lost for Pakistan, who can still qualify if England thrash New Zealand by a huge margin on Friday and Agha’s men, in turn, beat Sri Lanka just as comprehensively.

However, it would be a big ask for Pakistan’s batters and bowlers to put together a clinical show, having largely misfired in the tournament.

Sahibzada Farhan stands head and shoulders above the rest with 283 runs at 70.75, including one century and two fifties, at a strike rate of 158.10.

But beyond him, no other specialist batter in the Pakistan camp has crossed three figures in this T20 World Cup. All-rounder Shadab Khan, whose role in the side has sparked a heated debate between two prominent former cricketers, has the second-best tally with 111 runs.

While skipper Agha (44 runs), Saim Ayub (70) and star batter Babar Azam (91) have only disappointed, Pakistan will have their hopes pinned on the dangerous Fakhar Zaman to deliver the goods.

Usman Tariq’s 10 wickets have offered Pakistan some hope in the bowling department, along with Shaheen Shah Afridi showing signs of form against England, albeit in a game he could not turn around on his own.

For Sri Lanka, it will be imperative to give their passionate fans a win in their final appearance in the tournament. The last time Sri Lanka were co-hosts, they had finished as runner-up in 2011.

Dasun Shanaka’s side began impressively and almost added their name among title favourites when they pulverised Australia in the group stage. But since that win, Sri Lanka have lost three games on the trot against Zimbabwe, England and New Zealand to fizzle out.

Pathum Nissanka’s inspired century against Australia now feels like a distant memory as Sri Lanka stand battered not only by the string of defeats marked by underwhelming cricket all round.

With a batting order lacking both depth and gumption, Sri Lanka have lost early wickets regularly and have failed to respond to pressure situations. With the ball, they have not caused any major concerns to the opposition batters either.

They allowed New Zealand to claw back in the final five overs of a contest they had firmly in control, before inexplicably crawling to 20 for two in the powerplay while batting at home, surrendering both momentum and the match as sections of the local crowd cheered for New Zealand.

Teams (from):

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka ©, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Charith Asalanka, Dushan Hemantha, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha ©, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Tariq.

Match starts at 7:00pm IST.