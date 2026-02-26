Playing XI in focus as India take on tricky Zimbabwe in must-win match

Matchups or the best playing XI, the cricketing fraternity has been divided over the two options while selecting teams during this edition of ICC Men's T20 World Cup tournament.

Advertisement

Coaches, captains, and players have been fussing over a counter to deal with a specific skill set of a bowler or a batsman in the opposing teams. Players are being chosen for specific duration of play with utmost priority being given to powerplays. Sometimes it has yielded results, at other times it has been their undoing.

Advertisement

Former players and experts believe that relying on the best playing XI is a safe and reasonable bet for India in the next two games.

Advertisement

India have for the first time approached the T20 World Cup with specialists of this format. But four matches into the tournament, India have buckled at their first major hurdle. Their chances of making it to the semis are hanging by a thread.

And the team with six left-handers is all set to draft Sanju Samson, an out of form right-hand batter, in the top order to fix the right-left combination in a do or die game.

Advertisement

Offie Washington Sundar replaced vice-captain Axar Patel to counter the SA top order in the middle overs. It is a different matter that Jasprit Bumrah did the job early on and Sundar could bowl only two overs in the match, which India lost by 76 runs with eight batters coming undone.

On the eve of their must-win match, both India and Zimbabwe are trying to perfect their matchups because they say it matters a lot in such tournaments.

“We do discuss these things. We have two left-handed openers and a left-hander at No. 3, and the opposition teams are bowling off-spinners. I don't think there is any problem there, but, because we lost wickets in the first over in three matches, any team would think... We'll see how it goes because we never decide the team too early,” Kotak said.

Somewhat similar is the predicament of Zimbabwe who too have a do or die game at hand. All-rounder Ryan Burl's fascination for matchups was also evident as he said: “We've got a left-arm seamer, a right-arm seamer, we've got a couple of leg-spinners, we've got an off-spinner, we've got a left-arm spinner. So, we do have quite a lot of depth and I think it will probably just come down to what are the matchups depending on the batters that are out there and, obviously, the combinations that we do look to go for.”

Former India coach Ravi Shastri and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, however, feel India should focus on playing their best XI rather than fussing over matchups.

“I think they have to bring Axar Patel back. You need that experience,” he said. “I would say play both Axar and Sundar. Give yourself that extra option. Because on a given day, you're bound to have one bowler who's going to have an off day. Like for example, Varun Chakravarthy on Sunday. He was not at his best and he paid the price for it. If Axar Patel is playing, he might be batting at No. 8. You have got Hardik Pandya at No. 5, you've got Shivam Dube at No. 6, you've got Washington Sundar at No. 7. Axar can go at No. 5 as well. Now, if eight batters can't do the job in T20 cricket, then something's wrong, especially with that kind of firepower. Where you're missing out is you're not giving yourself that extra option of a bowler, which I think is important,” he added.

Ponting feels India's focus should be on playing their best XI rather than trying to get the matchups right. “Listening to the commentary, the reason Axar didn't play against South Africa is because of the left-handers in the opposition side. But there's still some right-handers there. It just comes down to the art of the captain of being able to use Axar at the right time,” Ponting said.

“I would be going back to the basics. I'd be just looking at their lineup. Who's our best XI for the conditions in Chennai,” he added. “If that has Axar Patel in it, great. If it has Kuldeep Yadav in it, that's the other one that I'd be thinking about bringing back because it doesn't matter with him if it's left-hand or right-hand. He can bowl wrong ones and spin the ball away from the outside edge of both those batters.”

All eyes on opener Abhishek

If India are to make it to the semifinals, opener Abhishek Sharma's bat must be on song tomorrow. India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak backed out-of-form opener Abhishek to regain his rhythm on Thursday. The southpaw has scored just 15 runs from four matches. He had to miss the group match against Namibia with a stomach bug. “Abhishek's health was a little bad, and after that, there wasn't that much momentum. But in the last game against South Africa he looked good, and over-thinking about one individual, personally, I never liked that,” Kotak said during the pre-match press conference. “If we focus so much on one person, then obviously, that person also will be under pressure. When he was scoring 80, 70, 90 in 30 balls or 100 in 40, 50 balls, that time nobody was discussing. Once he starts hitting runs, he is not far from his best,” he added. But Abhishek's struggle against off-spinners has been obvious. The former Saurashtra stalwart also refused to read too much into the sight of Sanju Samson batting ahead of Abhishek at nets here.