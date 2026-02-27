Rabada finds joy in collective rhythm as Proteas march on

It has not quite been the tournament that Kagiso Rabada would have scripted for himself—dropped catches, delayed breakthroughs and the odd slice of misfortune—but as South Africa’s winning streak continues, the pace spearhead is content to focus on the bigger picture.

Advertisement

After South Africa’s emphatic nine-wicket win over the West Indies on Thursday, Rabada struck a reflective note in the mixed zone.

Advertisement

He has taken four wickets thus far, going wicket-less in three consecutive games: New Zealand, UAE and India.

Advertisement

Personal numbers, he suggested, can wait when the team keeps ticking boxes.

“That’s just the game of cricket,” Rabada said when reminded that four catches have gone down off his bowling in the tournament.

Advertisement

“How many times does it actually go for you, and how many times does it not? More often than not it goes for you. Unfortunately, now it hasn’t been, but the most important thing is that we’ve been winning.”

It is that ability to win in different ways that has lent this South African campaign a sense of calm. Experienced heads have blended seamlessly with a fearless younger crop, and contributions have come from across the XI. If David Miller steered them home in one game, skipper Aiden Markram did so in another. The bowlers too have clicked when most required, be it Marco Jansen or Lungi Ngidi.

“That’s a good sign. We’ve got a team that’s pretty experienced, mixed up with a bunch of young players as well. If you look at how everyone’s been going in recent times, you take confidence out of their individual performances and that’s been translating into the games,” said Rabada.

He traced the roots of this collective surge to the SA20 build-up, where many of the key players hit form before stepping onto the global stage.

“It’s about doing more of the same and hoping that it falls our way,” he said.

Like a true teammate, Rabada backed his long-time new-ball partner Lungi Ngidi, who has responded to scrutiny with decisive spells.

“I’m extremely happy for Lungs. He’s been under quite a lot of scrutiny over the past two to five years. When you’re doing well, everyone reminds you, and when you’re not, it feels two-fold. I’m incredibly proud of how he’s turned that around. He’s a good friend of mine.”

He was equally effusive about the rise of Corbin Bosch, crediting “meticulous hard work and prep” for what he called a “magnificent year and a half.” Bosch has made a quiet yet impactful contribution to Proteas’ impressive campaign, even as the spotlight has remained on bigger names. He has scalped nine wickets, striking in each of the contests since his arrival to India.

Rabada also offered a glimpse into the tactical ecosystem of South Africa’s attack. He described it as a “network” where individual strengths are amplified rather than homogenised.

Whether it is Ngidi’s disguised cutters, Bosch’s variations or Rabada’s own ability to swing the ball at pace, the philosophy is simple: back what makes each bowler unique and construct plans around it.

The margins, he admitted, remain fine. He still winces at the thought of the Afghanistan scare earlier in the tournament. It was his no-ball that had streched the match to two Super overs.

“On the positive side, I made it interesting but if we’d lost that game, I would have taken it quite heavily,” he said.