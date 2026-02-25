Rinku Singh to be back in Chennai today evening

Rinku Singh will rejoin the team in Chennai this evening for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eight (Group 1) match against Zimbabwe at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

Advertisement

The Aligarh batsman left for his hometown on Tuesday morning due to a medical emergency in the family.

Advertisement

India batting coach Shitanshu Kotak confirmed that Rinku will be back in Chennai this evening.

Advertisement

"He had gone back to look after his father. He will be back today evening," Kotak said.