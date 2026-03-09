Support system key to making a comeback, say Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan after India’s win

Witty left-handers Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan entered the press conference room laughing and joking after India’s win on Sunday night. However, they showed maturity while discussing their struggles, suggesting that the young generation of players in the Indian team is headed in the right direction.

Sharma finished the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with 141 runs at an average of 17.6 and a strike rate of 158.43. For most of the tournament, however, he appeared to be searching for answers. He entered the final under heavy scrutiny after battling a stomach bug, registering three ducks in a row, and failing to provide strong starts at the top. Yet the young opener responded in style, smashing a breathtaking 21-ball 52 in the final.

“I have been dealing with this downfall for the last month, and it felt like a year. During this phase, one thing mattered a lot — the company I was surrounded by. Not just for me, I would suggest this to everyone: if the people around you want to help you, life becomes better. It makes a big difference. Even when I was not contributing with the bat, everyone in the team still believed in me. They kept saying, ‘He will do it,’” said Sharma.

His thoughts were echoed by Kishan, who had been out of the team and struggling for form for nearly two years.

“Company matters the most. Just keep negative people outside your life. I have gone through a lot, but staying positive and not worrying about ‘What will happen tomorrow’ helped me make a comeback,” said Kishan.

Sharma also revealed that he played his final-match innings with Shivam Dube’s bat. His 18-ball fifty is now the third-fastest in World Cup history, behind Yuvraj Singh’s iconic 12-ball half-century and Marcus Stoinis’ 17-ball fifty.

“Today I batted with Shivam Dube’s bat, so thank you, Dube,” Sharma laughed. “In the morning I just got up and asked for his bat. Shubman (Gill) wasn’t around, so I walked up to Dube and picked his bat.”

Kishan, meanwhile, revealed that he played the final under heavy emotional strain after losing his cousin sister just a day before the match.

“I lost my cousin sister just before the final, and it was literally a heart-shattering moment for me. I was not in the right frame of mind going into the game. I had a conversation with Hardik (Pandya), which helped calm me down,” said Kishan.

Kishan earned his place back in the T20I squad before the World Cup during the five-match series against New Zealand national cricket team. He returned to the side after leading Jharkhand cricket team to victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

“I have stopped thinking too much. Just do your work and don’t worry about things that are not under your control. That’s what Virat (Kohli) bhai always did,” he said.

Kishan also spoke about a conversation he had with captain Suryakumar Yadav before the squad for the T20 World Cup was finalised.

“When Surya bhai called before the final team selection meeting, I even took a screenshot of the call thinking it was for the World Cup. He asked, ‘WC jeetwayega kya?’ I replied, ‘Aap bharosa karoge kya?’ and he said, ‘Chal kiya,’” Kishan said.