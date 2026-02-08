DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / T20 World Cup 2026 / T20 World Cup: New Zealand limit Afghanistan to 182 for 6 despite Naib's fifty

T20 World Cup: New Zealand limit Afghanistan to 182 for 6 despite Naib's fifty

Choosing to bat first, the Afghans found the going anything but smooth against a disciplined set of Kiwis bowlers

article_Author
PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 01:18 PM Feb 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib, left, and Sediqullah Atal sprint between the wickets during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match against New Zealand, in Chennai, Sunday, February 8, 2026. PTI
Advertisement

Seasoned Gulbadin Naib made a free-flowing fifty but Afghanistan settled for slightly below-par 182 for six against New Zealand in their T20 World Cup Group D match here on Sunday.

Advertisement

Choosing to bat first, the Afghans found the going anything but smooth against a disciplined set of Kiwis bowlers.

Advertisement

Naib (63, 35 balls) and Sediqullah Atal (29, 24b) added 79 runs off 51 balls for the third wicket but the general sense was that of labour on a pitch that had a hint of slowness.

Advertisement

It reflected in Afghanistan's scoring pattern - steady rather than flashy: 44/2 in Power Play, 77/2 after 10 overs and 130/3 after 15 overs.

The last five overs produced further 52 runs, but ideally the Afghans would have wanted a few more on the board.

Advertisement

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (27, 22b) looked in fine fettle, and even played a couple of typical scoops, but a slower delivery from pacer Lockie Ferguson disturbed his furniture in the sixth over.

In the same over, Ferguson, who used leg-cutters to good effect in this innings, jettisoned opener Ibrahim Zadran as Afghanistan found it tough to get off the blocks.

Naib, who brought up his fifty in 29 balls, played a forceful innings, tonking pacer Jacob Duffy for two sixes and a four as Afghanistan seemed to have found some move-on in the middle overs.

Atal played a good supporting role, but could not force the pace on his own and his stay was curtailed by Duffy.

But his dismissal came as a blessing in disguise as Naib and Darwish Rasooli (20, 13b) added 33 in 17 balls as Afghanistan crossed the 150-run mark.

However, Naib fell to part-time spin of Rachin Ravindra in the 18th over as Afghanistan could not get a desired death over flourish. Azmatullah Omarzai hit a couple of sixes to push his side past the 180-run mark.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts