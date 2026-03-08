DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / T20 World Cup 2026 / T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson wins Player of the Tournament Award

T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson wins Player of the Tournament Award

I had big conversations with Sachin sir, says Samson

article_Author
PTI
Ahmedabad, Updated At : 12:04 AM Mar 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
India's Sanju Samson walks after losing his wicket. Reuters
Advertisement

Sanju Samson on Sunday attributed his phenomenal success in the business end of India’s triumphant T20 World Cup campaign to his “big conversations” with Sachin Tendulkar, saying he had been in constant touch with the batting great for last two months.

Advertisement

Related news: T20 World Cup: Common man's captain SKY finds unique winning formula to tame the grandest stage

Advertisement

Captain, coach had faith in me even when I was doubting myself: Abhishek Sharma

Advertisement

Samson was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for his explosive knocks in the last three matches of the event, including the semifinal against England and the final against New Zealand.

“For the last couple of months, I have been in constant contact with Sachin sir. I reached out to him and had big big conversations with him. Getting a guidance from someone like him, what more can you ask for?

Advertisement

“I am very grateful for everyone who supported me,” Samson said India’s 96-run win in the title clash in which he top-scored with a scintillating 89.

Samson, who was struggling prior to the World Cup, added, “Feels like a dream. Very happy and grateful. Out of words, out of emotions.

“To be honest, it started one-two years before. When I was in the 2024 World Cup team where I didn’t play, I kept visualising, kept on working and this was exactly what I wanted to do. After the New Zealand series I was broken, my dreams were completely shattered.

“And I was thinking what can I do. But God had different plans. And I was rewarded for being brave enough to dream. A lot of former players have reached out to me and tried to help me out.”

Asked what more does he want to achieve, the wicketkeeper-batter said, “This itself is very big for me, I want to enjoy it right now and then after a few days will figure out what more to do.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts