Home / T20 World Cup 2026 / T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka invite England to bat first

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka invite England to bat first

Hosts make two changes to their playing XI

article_Author
PTI
Pallekele, Updated At : 03:11 PM Feb 22, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
England's Tom Banton and Sam Curran. Reuters
Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl against England in their Super Eights match in T20 World Cup here Sunday.

The hosts have made two changes to their playing XI, bringing in Dushmantha Chameera and Kamil Mishara in place of Pramod Madushan and Kusal Perera.

England are unchanged.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka ©, Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, D Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and D Madushanka.

England: Harry Brook ©, Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid.

