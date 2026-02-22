Testing times: India begin Super 8 campaign with blockbuster clash against South Africa

The memories of the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa are still fresh in the minds of the fans when India won their second title and Suryakumar Yadav took a stunning catch in the last over.

And, two years down the line, Suryakumar once again holds the side’s hopes of defending the title, but as captain. On Sunday, it will be either India or South Africa who will suffer their first defeat of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, as both enter the Super 8 clash undefeated.

The two teams would be playing for the sixth time in the last two months and it remains to be seen for which side the familiarity factor works better. For the defending champions, it will be about maintaining consistency as a unit, while for South Africa, the match is about using their resources in a correct manner. Since India defeated South Africa 3-1 in the run-up to the World Cup, the Proteas have covered a lot of ground to maintain their supremacy during the league stage.

Playing on a spin friendly track, the Proteas boast of a formidable bowling line-up comprising Keshav Maharaj and Aiden Markram.

“To be honest, after that day (2024 final), we just forgot about it. I don’t think any of us really wanted to speak about it. Everyone went home and kind of went through their own process of how to deal with it. We didn’t need to talk about it as a team. Generally, when we play (against India), we play on good wickets. India is kind of known for high-scoring matches. In Ahmedabad lately, there have been some good high scores,” said Quinton de Kock.

The South African batters can strike hard and that would be a challenge for the Indian attack. De Kock’s opening partner and skipper Markram has proved his mettle in the last three matches. And, thanks to the IPL exposure, the likes of David Miller, Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje can really prove fatal for India.

For the Indian camp, the Super 8s come with a major challenge to look beyond their top performers. The side has everything on the platter, but still not able to use it properly. Maybe, it’s due to high expectations that the team is expected to win all their matches one-sided as they did against Pakistan.

The role of Abhishek Sharma becomes important in this match, as his innings would lay a blueprint for Suryakumar and Tilak Varma, who have been dropping anchor rather than going for big strokes. “He (Tilak) has been told to bat that way. If one wicket is down, then he is definitely, he can go and have his own game in the powerplay. But as soon as two wickets are down, then he has to take a little bit of a backseat, get a partnership again, get to the 10th over and then we have enough firepower to continue and take on the bowling,” said Suryakumar.

Except Ishan Kishan, the other three batters in the top four haven’t exactly set the stage on fire till now. Possibly, due to the early fall of Abhishek, who is yet to score a single run. His failure against off-spinners has surely given Proteas ideas about what plans to form. It won’t be a shock to see Markram bowl the first over as Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha did.