Home / T20 World Cup 2026 / We could have been smarter with the ball, says Suryakumar

We could have been smarter with the ball, says Suryakumar

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Chennai, Updated At : 05:13 AM Feb 27, 2026 IST
After defeating USA in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium, skipper Suryakumar Yadav had said that batters needed to play smarter. It was however the turn of the bowlers today as SKY wanted more out them.

Despite a dominant win over Zimbabwe and their chances of making it to the semis still bright, Suryakumar was not happy with the bowling performance.

India’s batters scripted a remarkable turnaround by scoring the second highest total in World Cups (256/4) at MA Chidambaram Stadium but the bowlers leaked runs as Zimbabwe, led by Brian Bennett (97 not out), managed to reach 184/6 in their 20 overs.

Shivam Dube was taken to the cleaners with 46 runs coming in his two overs. “We could have been more clinical with the ball. A win is a win. We will tighten our screws when we play West Indies,” said the skipper referring to their do or die match at the Eden Gardens on March 1.

“I don’t want to take credit away from the Zimbabwe batters, they batted smartly. We could have been a little bit smarter with our options,” he added.

About the team’s preparation before the Zimbabwe match, Surya said, “I think we wanted to leave everything behind. We didn’t think too much about what we did in the league stage or in the last game in Ahmedabad. Our video analyst had prepared a slide for all the batters and bowlers, highlighting what we’ve done well over the past year. We looked at that, took a lot of positivity from it, and came here with clarity. With contributions from the top order right down to No. 7, I think there was hardly anything missing in our performance,” he said.

