DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / T20 World Cup 2026 / We keep our sights forward, as everyone loves an underdog story: Zimbabwe skipper Raza on Super 8s

We keep our sights forward, as everyone loves an underdog story: Zimbabwe skipper Raza on Super 8s

‘It doesn’t matter if we are playing good cricket’, says Sikandar Raza to his team after losing the toss

article_Author
PTI
Colombo, Updated At : 07:48 PM Feb 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza, center, leaves the ground after losing his wicket as Sri Lanka's players celebrate his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. AP/PTI
Advertisement

Skipper Sikandar Raza said Zimbabwe's wonder run in the T20 World Cup group stages has earned his side respect from everyone, and hoped to recreate the universally loved underdog's victory story in the Super Eights against tough opponents.

Advertisement

The Africans showed a glimpse of their ability to spring surprises, while sweeping aside Australia and Sri Lanka in Group B matches here.

Advertisement

"We keep our sights forward. If I keep our eyes on the present. I don't think anyone gave us a chance. To win everyone's hearts and respect, it is a good position to be in," Raza said in the post-match presentation after his team's win over SL.

Advertisement

Now, Raza has set his eyes on the Super Eights where they will come across reigning champions India, two-time champions West Indies and 2024 finalists South Africa.

But he is not overawed.

Advertisement

"We take one game at a time. We arrive on the 21st, and then train on the 22nd, and then it is show-time. Whatever happens, happens. If we can win two out of three games, who knows what can happen. Everyone loves an underdog story," Raza added.

Cutting back to the match against the Lankans, Raza said the home side was 10 runs short of a defendable total.

"When we lost the toss, all I said to the boys was if we are truly playing good cricket, why does the toss matter? I bowled, and said finger-spinners are not finding a lot of turn, so we can put them under pressure.

"I came into the changing room and said they were 10 runs short (at the break). We have trained for every situation. We have the right personnel to send in at the right time. We have got all those roles clear and that is why you see the confidence in the changing room," he said.

But for the moment, Raza wanted to celebrate his team's Super Eights entry.

"We are unbeaten so far, but it is only the next game that comes into my head. Nice position to be in as a captain but I will try and enjoy at least tonight," he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts