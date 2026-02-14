DT
Home / T20 World Cup 2026 / 'We'll see about it tomorrow': Pakistan skipper Salman Agha on handshake with Indian team

India captain Suryakumar Yadav had announced during Asia Cup that his team would not shake hands with Pakistan as a mark of respect for Indian citizens who lost their lives in Pahalgam terror attack

PTI
Colombo, Updated At : 02:48 PM Feb 14, 2026 IST
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan's captain Salman Agha at the Asia Cup 2025 final match in Dubai, UAE, in this file image photo, September 28, 2025. (Creimas/Asian Cricket Council via PTI)
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha remained non-committal on whether his side would shake hands with India ahead of their T20 World Cup clash here on Sunday, but said he expects players from both teams to uphold the spirit of the game.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav had announced in Dubai last September during the Asia Cup that his team would not shake hands with Pakistan as a mark of respect for the Indian citizens who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack in April last year.

The decision was also described as a gesture of solidarity with the Indian Army during 'Operation Sindoor'.

Also read: Battle of Nerves: Can India’s middle-order calm tame Pakistan’s spin threat?

Just move away when he pauses: Ashwin’s advice to India on tackling Usman Tariq

Varun, Abrar, Tariq: Mystery spinners ready to bamboozle batters on a slow Premadasa track

Decision on Abhishek's match fitness after today's training, parents arrive in Colombo

Finding the right mix

It is understood that the same protocol is likely to be followed on Sunday, with neither captain expected to shake hands at the toss or at the end of the match.

“We will see about it tomorrow,” Agha said on whether the custom will be followed.

With tension prevailing around the game after Pakistan's initial boycott, the skipper wanted to steer clear of any controversies and said that he would like both teams to adhere to spirit of cricket.

“I expect game should play in the spirit it has always been played since its inception,” Agha said.

He also acknowledged India’s dominance in World Cups: “We don’t have a good record against India in World Cups, but we can’t change history.”

On spinner Usman Tariq, the Pakistan captain described him as a ‘trump card’ for the team.

“We don’t care about talks regarding his action. Usman’s action has been cleared twice, and I don’t know why it is being talked about,” Agha added.

Read what others can't with The Tribune Premium

