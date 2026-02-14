Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha remained non-committal on whether his side would shake hands with India ahead of their T20 World Cup clash here on Sunday, but said he expects players from both teams to uphold the spirit of the game.

Advertisement

India captain Suryakumar Yadav had announced in Dubai last September during the Asia Cup that his team would not shake hands with Pakistan as a mark of respect for the Indian citizens who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack in April last year.

Advertisement

The decision was also described as a gesture of solidarity with the Indian Army during 'Operation Sindoor'.

Advertisement

Also read: Battle of Nerves: Can India’s middle-order calm tame Pakistan’s spin threat?

Just move away when he pauses: Ashwin’s advice to India on tackling Usman Tariq

Advertisement

Varun, Abrar, Tariq: Mystery spinners ready to bamboozle batters on a slow Premadasa track

Decision on Abhishek's match fitness after today's training, parents arrive in Colombo

Finding the right mix

It is understood that the same protocol is likely to be followed on Sunday, with neither captain expected to shake hands at the toss or at the end of the match.

“We will see about it tomorrow,” Agha said on whether the custom will be followed.

With tension prevailing around the game after Pakistan's initial boycott, the skipper wanted to steer clear of any controversies and said that he would like both teams to adhere to spirit of cricket.

“I expect game should play in the spirit it has always been played since its inception,” Agha said.

He also acknowledged India’s dominance in World Cups: “We don’t have a good record against India in World Cups, but we can’t change history.”

On spinner Usman Tariq, the Pakistan captain described him as a ‘trump card’ for the team.

“We don’t care about talks regarding his action. Usman’s action has been cleared twice, and I don’t know why it is being talked about,” Agha added.