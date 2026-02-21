Words of wisdom

While the lack of runs from the bat of Abhishek Sharma has become the talk of the T20 World Cup, the Indian camp is not worried yet. As the Indian team begins the crucial stage of Super 8 with a clash against South Africa, who topped their group after winning three of their league matches at this venue, runs from the bat of Abhishek matter a lot. The challenge will not be easy for the Amritsar lad considering his recent performance against spinners.

“Absolutely no discussion (regarding his performance in the last three matches). He is a world-class player. So far in the tournament, luckily, there’s been some guys standing up for him,” said bowling coach Morne Morkel, while admitting that the southpaw needs to score runs as they enter a crucial phase.

“We are going through a very important phase of the World Cup now and we expect him to do well. I am pretty sure, not just for the team, but also for all the viewers watching the game. Because he’s entertaining, and we love to see that. I am pretty sure he’s hitting the ball well. It’s just a matter of getting that start and he will get going,” added Morkel.

The practice session on Friday clearly showed Abhishek’s eagerness to return to his best. During the session, the left-hander, who is yet to open his account in the tournament, spent considerable time in discussion with coach Gautam Gambhir. The former southpaw opener was observed sharing details with Abhishek trying to explain certain finer points.

“To be honest, I think on the surfaces we have played so far, it was not the easiest wickets to hit the ball. We tried that in Mumbai, and found ourselves in trouble. So I think the important thing is that we know we can always... If we have some sort of platform, we can catch up at the back end,” said Morkel.

Keen student

As spinners are having their say in the ongoing tournament, Varun Chakravarthy has hogged the limelight for India. “He is a good student of cricket... he likes to explore, ask questions and keep his point of view. He acts swiftly, learns from his mistakes well, and doesn’t rush to conclusions. As I mentioned, this is a crucial stage for us. And, given the amount of support spinners are getting from the tracks, the side is massively relying on him. We may not have dominated spin as we would have liked. But that is around the corner on a surface where we find our flow. As I said earlier, that will happen,” said the bowling coach.

Morkel also hailed all-rounder Shivam Dube’s growth as a bowler, saying it comes from confidence and backing from the captain, coach and staff support. “With Shivam, I think any bowler, we like confidence. This journey started almost more than a year ago, when we gave him the responsibility to bowl for us in Dubai. I think as soon as you feel in that environment, you feel that you get backed by, first, the captain, the coach, and the staff. From there, life becomes a little bit easier. You don’t have to try to prove yourself. You don’t have to try too hard. He has got a lot of skill with the ball, with variations. I believe when I catch him, he hits the mitt quite hard. For him, it was just a matter of building that confidence and polishing up on when to use his variations,” said Morkel.