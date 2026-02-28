World Cups bring out the best in Arshdeep

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh is now India’s leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cups, surpassing pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (33). The 27-year-old’s 35 scalps have come in just 19 innings. Arshdeep averages 14.25 with an economy rate of 7.33.

Advertisement

Many believe he is an ICC events specialist. The bigger the tournament, the bigger is his impact on the prospects of the team. India called on him Thursday evening and Arshdeep was ready to deliver. He was the most successful bowler (3/24) in India’s win against Zimbabwe and made sure that the batters’ outstanding performance was backed by his effort.

Advertisement

“The belief is always there, and the processes have been there as well. We’ve been doing well for the past couple of years. So even after a defeat, the group believed and we knew we just had to come and follow our process and the result would come our way,” Arshdeep said.

Advertisement

The lanky pacer said whatever the pitch conditions, the bowlers look to back their batters’ effort. It is this mindset which has buoyed him consistently to the top of the wicket-takers lists in recent World Cups even though Bumrah remains the centre of attraction.

“As long as our batsmen are enjoying batting on that wicket, we are more than happy. Even if we go for runs there’s no problem, as long as they get that freedom from the wickets and can score runs freely, the bowlers are more than happy to do the dirty job,” he said.

Advertisement

Arshdeep was the leading wicket-taker for India in the 2022 T20I World Cup and the joint-highest wicket-taker in the 2024 edition. He is also India’s second-highest wicket-taker in this edition with eight wickets in five innings at an average of 16 and an economy of 7.11. The Punjab seamer’s ability to swing the ball both ways is his biggest asset. His yorkers and incisive spells in the death overs make him the go-to bowler in the T20 format.

He has an uncanny ability to remain cheerful even when anxiety takes the better of people around him. The Indian team, their family members, and fans were all glued to the South Africa-West Indies match as India’s chances of making it to the semifinals depended on a Proteas win.

“My family was in the room and when the West Indies batters were hitting, papa gaali dete the ki kya kar raha hai (father Darshan Singh Aulakh would lose his temper and start swearing at the screen). So I was like, ‘it’s okay, don’t be angry, just pray South Africa win and we also win our remaining matches’. Well played to them and thank you to them for giving us the chance to decide our result. They played well and now we will try to beat them in the finals,” Arshdeep said.

The Indian team heaved a sigh of relief as the Proteas did them a huge favour by defeating WI with a big margin.

With half the job done, India now face West Indies in a virtual quarterfinal in Kolkata. Arshdeep said there is no reason to let their guard down till the job is complete.

“It’s not like West Indies have only one gear. Against South Africa, they played really nicely in the middle as well. They took the game deep and then reached 180. They can also adapt according to the situation. We’ll see how the wicket plays and what the conditions are like. The focus now is on recovery. We will assess things on game day,” he said.