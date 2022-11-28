A Case for Immediate Action

NEARLY a week ago, we drew attention to some very serious and sensational reports which were then in the process of circulation regarding the treatment to which a large number of Akali prisoners in the Attock jail were alleged to have been subjected, and we made a simultaneous appeal both to the Government and to the non-official and independent members of the Legislative Council to immediately take action with a view to finding out the truth and either contradicting or confirming the reports. As far as the public is aware, this appeal has so far gone unheeded and no official statement of any kind has been received on the subject up to the time of writing. In the meantime, reports from unofficial sources continue to pour in, and in addition to a communique issued by the Shiromani Gurdwara Committee we published a telegram from a gentleman who appears to have been deputed by a Sikh organisation at Rawalpindi to report on the state of things at Attock. Both the communique and the telegram state that one of the Akali prisoners had died, while the telegram adds that 82 more prisoners are ill, two of them dangerously. We put it to the Government that this is far too serious a state of things for them to keep silent about, and that the silence that they have maintained during the last few days has done a lot of harm already. The public mind is restless, which, coming on the top of all that has happened during the last three months, can only aggravate the situation. In this matter of Akalis, the authorities have from the first unfortunately proceeded from one mistake to another, and even when they have done the right thing they have usually taken all the grace out of it by being too late. Is it too much to hope that they will turn a new leaf?