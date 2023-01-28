A CHALLENGE TO “REFORMERS”

THERE is no need to dwell upon the action of His Majesty’s Government in appointing a Royal Commission to enquire into the organisation and the general conditions of service of the Imperial Services in India in the teeth of the unanimous opposition of that section of Indian opinion which takes any interest in this class of subjects. Coming on the heels of the publication of the Secretary of State’s despatch on Indian autonomy, it constitutes a definite challenge to all those who profess to believe in the Reforms, and the only question before the general public is how these gentlemen are going to answer it. If they are true to themselves and their professions, they must make it clear not merely by their speeches but by their action, both in the Councils and outside, that they are not for a moment prepared to stand this succession of insults. At every single division in every single Legislature in the country on every single subject involving a political issue, the Government should be made to feel the consequences of its action. This duty is particularly incumbent upon the two Houses of the Indian Legislature, which should proceed forthwith to the passing of a vote of want of confidence in those responsible for the appointment. It is not a bad beginning that in both Houses some of the most prominent members condemned the action as soon as it was announced. In the Council of State, the Right Hon. Srinivas Sastri declared that the appointment of the Commission was opposed to public sentiment in India. In the Assembly, as might have been expected from its more democratic constitution, public opinion found stronger and more emphatic expression.