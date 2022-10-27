A CHANGE OF HEART

FOR the last few days, a controversy has been going on in a section of the Press over the question of how to bring about a better understanding between Indians and the British in India. The credit for starting this debate goes to the Bengalee, which in a recent issue, made an appeal to Englishmen and Anglo-Indians of the better type to abandon their “stand-offish attitude and get into the skin of the brown and mix with the children of the soil, not in any spirit of superiority or patronage but on terms of absolute and equal citizenship.” “Our English friends”, wrote the journal, “should freely join with Indians in all their amusements and entertainments of life, sympathise with all their difficulties as well as with their aspirations, go and visit Indian homes and make it a point to ask the leaders of young Bengal to go to their own homes and clubs as often as they can manage.” The journal also asked Englishmen to spend an evening occasionally at some students’ mess or boarding house and by way of further familiarising themselves with Indian ways of looking at things, to read at least two Indian newspapers daily. Among other newspapers which have taken part in the debate so far is the Statesman of Calcutta, which admits that the Bengalee’s “criticism of the attitude of the average Englishman and Anglo-Indian is not altogether unjustified” and goes on to say:--“These are very moderate suggestions and if they could be spontaneously acted upon by the English citizens of Calcutta—as they are already being practised by some—there would arise a wider and deeper understanding between the two races.” It also pointed out the advantages that the world of sport and art and music could afford in the respect.