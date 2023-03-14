A CONSTITUTIONAL QUESTION

OUR readers must have been moderately perplexed by the somewhat conflicting nature of two telegrams we published side by side in our issue of Sunday last, one stating that a resolution in the Behar Legislative Council for the reduction of the salary of the Ministers in the Province from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 4,000 per month had been withdrawn on an assurance given by the Education Minister that both he and Mr. Das, the Minister for Local Self Government, were willing to serve on Rs. 4,000 per mensem, the other announcing that Mr. Das had tendered his resignation and that his resignation had been accepted. We now know how it came about. In his letter of resignation, Mr. Das thus explained his position:-- “I was obliged to accept the proposal of a reduced pay because I found that my brother Minister was willing to accept the proposal and he felt that I was an impediment in his way. In order to improve his position I agreed to accept the proposal. My brother’s position being now secure, I beg to resign my office as Minister of Local Self-Government. I still believe that the office ought to be honorary, but as Your Excellency rejected my proposal on the subject, I do not think I should continue in this office.” This is unsatisfactory in itself and also misleading, for no amount of solicitude for his brother’s position could justify Mr. Das in announcing that he was willing to serve on Rs. 4,000 per month, when as a matter of fact he was not willing to continue in office at all. The impression which it tends to create is that the resignation is solely due to the Governor having rejected the proposal of the Minister that the office of the Minister of Local Self-Government should be honorary. That this is not so, we know from the Governor’s reply to the letter of resignation.