A constitutional question

BENGAL is rapidly making constitutional history. Its position is undoubtedly favourable in this respect. It has a Governor (Victor Bulwer-Lytton) who is clearly more resourceful than most other Governors of provinces in the country and who, whatever his other shortcomings, is not lacking in initiative. He was the first Governor to invite the Swarajist leader in his province to form a ministry, and this in spite of the fact that the latter was at the time not even a member of the council and that the Swarajists were not in an absolute majority in the House and had not yet entered into that alliance with some other members — which has since enabled them to defeat the government in several cases. He was also the first Governor who, when it became clear that the Swarajists were bent upon obstruction, went to the House and warned the members in the clearest and most explicit terms of the constitutional consequences of their proposed action. Lastly, he is also the first Governor who has, on the one hand, decided to give effect to exactly those decisions of the nationalist majority in the council which in his opinion are likely to make them most unpopular with the electorate, and on the other, is actively interested himself in the matter of combining the non-Swarajist members of the council in opposition to the Swarajists. Happily, for the country, the province which has this most resourceful Governor at the head of its administration happens also to be the province in which the opposition to the government is led by the most resourceful of all Swarajist leaders, in fact, by the foremost leader of the party.

