A Crisis in Ceylon

CEYLON is today faced with a constitutional crisis of unparalleled magnitude. A salaries’ scheme which meant the burdening of the Colony with a permanent charge of Rs. 1,25,00,000 or one-seventh of the total revenue was passed by the Governor and the official members of the Legislative Council. The proposed scheme will benefit only the higher services which are almost exclusively manned by Europeans. Non-official members of all shades of opinion combined in their opposition against the passing of the measure, although their attitude was extremely conciliatory, since they promised to reconsider the scheme as soon as industrial and commercial prospects brightened. Nor was their opposition dogmatic, for, they based their arguments not on vague generalities regarding retrenchment but on solid facts and figures. But the Governor and the officials proved adamant and succeeded in passing the Bill with the help of the official bloc. One of the members drew the attention of the President to the impropriety of a proceeding in which the officials voted on a measure by the passing of which they stood to gain pecuniarily, but the President did not intervene. When the scheme was passed by a majority of one, the non-official members, like self-respecting gentlemen, walked out of the hall in a body by way of protest, thus refusing to participate in the debate on the Supply Bill. A Colombo message dated October 7 states that 11 out of the 14 elected members of the Ceylon Legislative Council have resigned as a protest and that a deputation of three members will be leaving shortly for England to represent matters to the Colonial Secretary. The crisis in Ceylon ought to supply ample food for thought both to Indian M.L.A.s and M.L.C.s as well as to our bureaucratic rulers.