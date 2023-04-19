 A CRUSHING REPLY : The Tribune India

Lahore, Thursday, April 19, 1923

A CRUSHING REPLY



SIR Montagu Webb has given as crushing a reply to Lord Reading’s statement on the enhancement of the salt duty as was ever given by a responsible critic to a document emanating from the highest official authority in India. His “appeal to his co-legislators of the House of Commons” to withhold their approval of the action of the Viceroy not only makes mince-meat of every single argument relied on by the Viceroy for the purpose of defending his extraordinary action, but demonstrates in the most conclusive manner the folly of that action. It had been said that an unbalanced budget was a great evil both in itself and also because it would shake India’s credit abroad; that there were two ways of balancing the budget, to retrench, or to impose additional taxation; that the Government had gone as far as it was possible for them to go in the circumstances of the case in the matter of retrenchment and had found additional taxation unavoidable; and that they had considered every possible method of adding to taxation and had come to the conclusion that the enhancement of the salt duty was the safest alternative. Every one of these propositions is combated with complete success by Sir Montagu in his letter, which we published. As regards the first, Sir Montagu points out that economically and politically the enhancement of the duty is a much graver evil than an unplanned budget, especially when the deficit is little more than Rs 2½ millions, and that India’s credit stands too high for so small a deficit to affect it in the least degree. As regards the second, he maintains that even if it were considered necessary to balance the budget, a determination to balance it by way of retrenchment would do far more to add to our credit than calling up what India’s Finance member only last year admitted that the Government recognised as its last reserve.

