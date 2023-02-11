A drastic measure

IN a recent issue, we published the text of Mr. K.C. Neogy’s minutes of dissent from the report of the Select Committee on the Official Secrets Bill. On both the points raised by Mr. Neogy we are in complete agreement with him. The first of these relates to the distinction made in the Bill between military and non-military offences in the matter of proof. Mr. Neogy rightly asks why if overt acts have got to be proved in non-military offences in order to establish the criminal intention of the person concerned, an exception should be made in this matter in regard to military offences, particularly when they are punishable with a much longer term of imprisonment. It is true that the English Statute of 1911, which is already applicable to India, contains provisions regarding military offences similar to those of this Bill, and it may be that the operation of that Statute will not be withdrawn from India unless these provisions are re-enacted. But this, as Mr. Neogy points out, can hardly be an argument for the Legislature in India to re-enact such provisions of the English Statute with the help of its willing votes as do not commend themselves to its reason. In the present case, the expressions used in clause 3, sub-clause 1, are so wide that we have no hesitation in accepting Mr. Neogy’s view that it would be a danger to relax the rule of evidence for the purpose of facilitating proof in the case of military offences. The other point raised by Mr. Neogy is that of jurisdiction. He wants all offences under the Bill to be tried exclusively by Sessions Courts. In this matter, Mr. Neogy’s position is even stronger than in the other case, for apart from the intrinsic justice of his demand, he can cite the authority of the English Statute of 1911 itself in favour of his suggestion, for all offences under that Statute are exclusively triable by Sessions Courts.