A GRAVE SITUATION AT GURU-KA-BAGH

JUDGING from its communiques, the Punjab Government appears to have no idea either of the gravity of the situation at Guru-ka-Bagh or of the issue it involves. The “action of the Police”, says the most important of these communiques, “has been adversely criticised in the Press and has been made the subject of exaggerated stories of wanton assault and indefensible behaviour. The Punjab Government has no confirmation of these stories which emanate from interested sources.” It would have been impossible for the Punjab Government to have been more wrong. The fact that it has no “confirmation” of the stories or rather that it is not in a position to refer to them otherwise than by saying that it has no confirmation of them can only mean that it has so far made no independent enquiry of any kind, no enquiry such as could satisfy reasonable persons either that the stories are true or that they are false. And yet it has no hesitation in characterising the stories as exaggerated! Could anything be more unreasonable than to dismiss the stories as “emanating from interested sources?” It is not true that all the accounts published in the newspapers are from “interested sources.” We repudiate that assertion, so far as our own representative is concerned, and in regard to the accounts we have published from such other sources as Professor Ruchi Ram Sahni and Rana Firoze Din. But even if the Government has only the Shiromani Gurdwara Committee’s communiques in view, may we enquire in what conceivable sense of the term these communiques are from a more interested source than are the accounts supplied to the Government by its own officers?