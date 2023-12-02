WHEN the Manchester Guardian attributes the present position mainly to the certification of the salt tax, it expresses what is neither more nor less than a half-truth. Undoubtedly, the certification of the salt tax has had its share in opening the eyes of Indians to the reality of the position under the reformed Constitution, but it has only been the culminating point in a long process. Even if the salt tax had never been certified, the Swarajists would still have achieved the successes they have, for the simple reason that a Constitution which permitted the pursuit of the policy of ruthless repression — which was responsible for sending thousands of brave, patriotic and non-violent Indians, headed by their saintly leader, to prison in disregard of the wishes and in the teeth of the protests of the whole country — would still have been a source of grave discontent and dissatisfaction to the people. That discontent and dissatisfaction would still have expressed itself in the unmistakable way it has done during the last few days. The proof of the pudding is in the eating, and the Manchester Guardian must know as well as ourselves that the average man will judge of the intentions of the authors of a measure not by their professions but by their performances. There is no question, as the journal imagines, of the government having “to face unreasoning obstruction instead of reasoned criticism”. If obstruction there will be, let the journal and all else whom it may concern take note of the fact that it will be as reasoned as criticism would have been in altered conditions.