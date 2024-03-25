A heated debate

THE animated debate which took place in the Council of State last week on the motion of Mr GA Natesan urging the Government of India to take effective steps to prevent the repeated attempts of the Union Government of South Africa to impose restrictions and disabilities on the Indian community shows at once the strength and unanimity of patriotic and self-respecting Indian opinion on the subject and the length of absurdity to which some Indians can go. The best and most outspoken speech on the occasion was, of course, that of Mr Srinivasa Sastri, to which we have already referred, and in which he made mincemeat of the plea that the Government of India and the British Government had done, were doing and might be trusted to do all that could possibly be done in this matter. The measure of what the British Government had done and was doing in this respect, said Mr Sastri, was its decision in respect of Kenya, which was a Crown Colony and in respect of which it had not even the excuse that, being a self-governing country, it could not be coerced into submission. As regards the Government of India, he expressed the definite and emphatic opinion that its policy of weak protest and mild remonstrance had not been and was not going to be of much avail. “I have come to the conclusion,” he said, “that there might be some awakening of the British conscience, some rousing of a deeper sense of responsibility in the British nation if, on some occasion in the future, the Government of India should say to a listening world that it was impossible for them to carry on their duties if His Majesty’s Dominions were unable to protect the just rights of His Majesty’s Indian subjects and, on this ground, resign from their offices.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#South Africa