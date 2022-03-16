A MAGNIFICENT DEFENCE

IF the defence of his action put forward by Mr Montagu in his letter to the Premier was cogent and dignified, the defence made by him in his speech at Cambridge was magnificent. One could see the old Montagu in every line of this speech, the Montagu of the Mesopotamia debate. It is wonderful with what ease these Liberal statesmen recover their Liberalism in its best and truest sense the moment they shed the responsibilities of office. What would not India generally and the Mussalmans of India in particular have given for a speech like this from Mr Montagu while he was Secretary of State, a speech which talks of genuine sympathy with many of the Mussalman demands in regard to Turkey, and certain parts of which, as a hostile Anglo-Indian journal quite justly observes, might as well have formed parts of utterances of Khilafat conferences in India. But it was not to be. The responsibilities of office, which have a healthy sobering effect upon so many conservatives, just because they have to conciliate their Liberal opponents, have a curbing effect upon these Liberal statesmen, because they have to conciliate their Conservative opponents as well as the less progressive section of their own party. Even the best among Liberal statesmen are not always an exception to this rule, except in matters in respect of which they feel so strongly that they cannot suppress their feelings without suppressing themselves. It was thus that Mr Montagu, while believing all the time that the Indian Mussalmans and their Hindu supporters were quite right in holding that the cause of the Khilafatists was inherently just, that the Treaty of Sevres was based upon a violation of the PM’s pledges and that the PM’s policy was unaccountably pro-Greek, not only dissembled this belief, but allowed the rest of the world to imagine that he was with the PM.