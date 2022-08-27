A misstatement that must be corrected

TO false accusations inspired by questionable motives, silence has always appeared to us to be the only appropriate reply. But when in the pursuit of their object the accusers make statements which, unless contradicted, may harm a public cause, one does not depart from the proper role in contradicting such statements. One such statement is that we have asked the Governor to dismiss the Education Minister. No man who understands plain English need be told that we have done nothing of the kind. The position that we have taken up is different. We have asked the Governor to do precisely that which constitutes his most important function in regard to the transferred subjects in the present stage of constitutional development in India, to see that his ministers act in concert in respect of all really important matters and to assure himself that any policy or measure in respect of such matters to which he is asked to give his assent is the policy of the ministry as a whole and not of any individual minister. It is only in the event of his being unable to make the ministers act harmoniously that we have asked the Governor to send away either or both of the ministers, and get new ones who may be expected to act in the proper way. To interpret this to mean that we want Mr Fazl-i-Hussain to go is absurd. In reality the resignation or dismissal of Fazl-i-Hussain is the very last thing of which we have been thinking, not only because he is undoubtedly the ablest Mussalman we have in the Council, but because his resignation would not solve the difficulty at all. The policy which Fazl-i-Hussain has been following has, to all outer seeming at any rate, the support of Mussalman members of the Council, and so long as this is so, any Mussalman who might be appointed in his place would be likely to follow the same policy.