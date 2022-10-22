A NEW PREMIER

THE British Government has resigned. Mr. Lloyd George has stepped down from the gaddi he had occupied for six years, and Mr. Bonar Law has consented to take his place. Of all the alternatives that lay before the British Government and the British public only a week ago, this one was the least expected. The possibilities which everybody was considering were, first, whether there would be an immediate dissolution or the Government would drag its existence along for a little while longer, and secondly whether in the event of an immediate dissolution the members of the coalition would go to the country as a coalition or as leaders of separate and independent parties. This last, as we know, was the issue that divided Mr. Chamberlain from several of his Unionist colleagues. Instead of there being a dissolution followed by a change of Government, there now is a change of Government doubtless to be followed by a dissolution. The Conference of the Conservative Party had been called to decide the question whether the party would fight the coming election as a part of the coalition or as an independent party. It was known that large numbers of Conservatives were in favour of the latter course. Now supposing they voted that way what else was there to expect than that Mr. Chamberlain would resign his place as leader of his party, and if this happened, how could Mr. Lloyd George continue in his place as Premier? After all, that gentleman was clinging to office and power solely on the strength of the support of the Unionist Party. If that party passed a resolution, which amounted in effect to a vote of want of confidence in him, with what face and on what pretext could he further cling to it?