A PREGNANT HINT

One observation made by Lord Ronaldshay in his speech at the Calcutta Trades Association dinner is of such importance as to deserve immediate attention at the hands of all who wish well to India, whether Indian or European, whether official or unofficial. “We are told by some,” said His Excellency, “that we ought to withdraw our notification under the Act of 1908 declaring these volunteer corps to be unlawful associations. A recommendation to that effect has quite recently been made to the Government by the Legislative Council. It is true that under the existing constitution we are still responsible to Parliament for the maintenance of law and order, and though it would no doubt save much trouble and anxiety if we were able to transfer that responsibility from our own shoulders to those of the Legislative Council, we cannot do so. Nevertheless, I have always regarded it as my duty to consider with the utmost care any recommendation which the Council makes, and in this case I am calling for special reports as to the nature and extent of the present activities of these volunteers in different parts of the Province in order that I may have the fullest and most up-to-date information before me in considering the matter.” It is true, as His Excellency points out, that under the present constitution he and his Government are responsible not to the legislature in India but to the British Parliament for the maintenance of law and order, but this should not prevent them from conducting themselves as if they were responsible to the legislature, from treating the wishes and views of the legislature with the utmost respect and consideration. It was Lord Morley who said, and this is at a time when the introduction of a responsible government in India had not even been dreamed of officially, that if they could not give India the form, they could give her the spirit of parliamentary government.