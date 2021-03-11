A SANE VIEW

EVER since Mr Lloyd George made his foolish speech we have been eagerly expecting a repudiation of the sentiments and views contained in it on the part of that section of the British Press which still retains something of its old Liberalism and which does not consider itself bound to support everything that the Premier says or does. However, no sign of this repudiation was forthcoming. Indeed the only Press comment, apart from the first impression of the Times and one or two other papers, which Reuter transmitted for our edification was that of the Observer, one of the least sane of all British papers where India is concerned, and which in this particular case contended itself with merely dotting the i’s and dotting the t’s of Mr George’s speech. Whether this was because the Liberal papers were silent, or because Reuter did not consider it necessary to satisfy India’s curiosity in this matter is more than we can say. At last there is a ray of light and India has had some indication that the whole of England does not share the insane view of the British Premier in this important matter. The Daily News, one of the greatest Liberal journals, has in an editorial article on the Government of India’s circular characterised Mr George’s suggestion that the services should be maintained with or without the approval of the coming democracy as mischievous. “It is impossible,” it writes, “to give self-government with one hand and take it back with the other. The British connection is too valuable for Indians to desire ultimately to relinquish it, but they, like other Dominions, ought to have a free choice of servants to carry out the policy of their elected representatives.” If it were true that some people in high places have not the sense to see it would show with how little intelligence the Empire is governed.