A significant pronouncement

IT was a highly significant pronouncement which Maulana Mahomed Ali made in a recent speech in Calcutta regarding the Swarajya party. The Maulana is a no-changer, and it is a matter of common knowledge that some of his speeches at the Special Congress at Delhi, in the success of which he had so conspicuous a share, were by no means agreeable to the Swarajya party. It is perfectly true that the compromise that was eventually arrived at was largely due to his personal exertions, but it is equally true that he marred a part of the effect that would otherwise have been produced by his action by making certain observations which showed a total lack of appreciation of the Swarajist position. It is, therefore, with peculiar pleasure we find that his speech on this occasion was cast in a very different mould. Whether the change was due to further reflection, or to such talks as the Maulana might in the meantime have had with Mahatma Gandhi, or to the success of the Swarajya party itself both at the polls and more than one of the Legislatures, it is difficult to say. But as to the change itself and its tremendous importance for India’s future, there can be no doubt whatever.

After referring to the action of the Swarajists in the Central Provinces Council in throwing out the budget and in the Assembly in refusing supplies under four main heads and rejecting the Finance Bill, the Maulana said: “I may tell the Government that if we, the no-changers, had determined to stand by our friends of the Swarajya party at the election, there is no province in India where the budget could not have been thrown out.”

