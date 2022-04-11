LORD Willingdon has just taken a step in advance. He has transferred the portfolios of Law and Order, including Police, Civil and Criminal Justice, to the Law Member, Mr. K. Srinivas Iyengar, on the retirement of Sir Lionel Davidson from the Executive Council. Not only is this the first time, as a Madras telegram states, that the Law and Order portfolios have been transferred to an Indian member in any Indian Province, but there can be no two opinions about the importance of the step. Undoubtedly, the Indian member will, in the exercise of his duties, be still responsible not to the Legislative Council, but to the Government of India, the Secretary of State and eventually the British Parliament; and so long as this state of things continues, the measure has not only no actual constitutional value, but its value even in other respects can easily be exaggerated. We have seem too many cases of late in which an Indian member of Government is scarcely better than a European member, so far as respect for or responsiveness to Indian opinion goes. But this is only one aspect of the matter and by no means its only important aspect. There is no doubt that the appointment of an Indian member to this most important portfolio is bound to facilitate the transition from the old order of things to the new, from irresponsible government to responsible government, as nothing else could have done. Once this portfolio is transferred to an Indian, the strongest argument in favour of the retention of irresponsibility disappears. It is from this point of view that the telegram states that the change has been brought about “with a view to introducing autonomy as soon as possible.” While congratulating His Excellency on his action, we sincerely hope his example will be followed by other Provincial Governors.