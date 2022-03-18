DID we not say that the real question involved in the controversy that led to the compulsory resignation of Mr Montagu was whether in spite of its separate representation at the Peace Conference, on the League of Nations and at the Washington Conference, the Government of India was still to be regarded as a subordinate Government, subordinate to the British Foreign Office, even in matters in which it spoke as the mouthpiece of the people of India? That this and nothing else was the real question has now been placed beyond the possibility of dispute by the publication of Lord Curzon’s letter to Mr Montagu. “That I should be asked to go to the Conference in Paris,” said his lordship, “while a subordinate branch of the British Government 6,000 miles away dictated to the British Government what line it thinks I ought to pursue in Thrace, seems to me quite intolerable.” The Government of India is only a branch of the British Government, and a subordinate branch at that, and Lord Curzon cannot tolerate the idea of this subordinate branch of the British Government presuming even to tell the superior Government what it should do. The same view was further emphasised in the following words:-“The part that India has sought to play or been allowed to play in this series of events, passes my comprehension. Moreover, it is a very dangerous import, for if the Government of India, because it rules a large body of Moslems, is entitled to express and publish views about what we should do in Smyrna and Thrace, why not equally in Egypt, the Soudan, Palestine, Arabia, the Malay Peninsula or any other part of the Moslem world? Is Indian opinion always to be the final court of Moslem appeal?”