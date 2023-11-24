A TIMELY WARNING

NO one can differ either more radically or more completely from Mr Rajagopalachari’s view on the Council entry question than ourselves, and it is scarcely necessary to point out to even a casual reader of these columns that we have no sympathy whatever with that part of his recent Presidential address at the Karnatic Provincial Conference which dealt with this question. His view that “if we but compare the educative value of the 1920 boycott campaign with the Swaraj party’s activities this year, we can see how much has been sacrificed by us” is as superficial as anything coming from such a source could possibly be. It overlooks the fact that the 1920 campaign had come to a condition of stalemate before the birth, and entirely irrespective of any activities on the part, of the Swaraj party, and that the birth of that party was itself the most conclusive proof that could be imagined that a stage had been reached in the evolution of the Congress and the country when it was in the highest degree necessary to modify and supplement that campaign. Where was the Swaraj party when the Civil Disobedience Enquiry Committee, of which Mr Rajagopalachari himself was a member, held its investigation a little over a year ago and came to the unanimous conclusion that there was “a general depression in the country?” It was primarily with the object of lifting this “wet blanket”, as the report of the committee justly called it, that the Swaraj party came into being. Whether it will or will not succeed in that object, only the event can show, and we do assert that having failed to suggest any alternative to the Swaraj party’s programme which the country could accept, Mr Rajagopalachari and his friends would do well not to hamper that party in the execution of its work by prophesying its failure.