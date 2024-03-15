A USELESS INQUIRY

IF the object of the authorities in instituting an inquiry through Sardar Balwant Singh, PCS, into the recent deplorable incident at Jaito was to satisfy the public of either the correctness of the official version of that incident or the justifiability of the official action, we have no hesitation in saying, after a careful perusal of the report of the inquiry, that in that object they have entirely failed. In the first place, a purely official inquiry by an officer of the government is the very last thing that can satisfy any reasonable person in a matter of this kind. Secondly, this particular inquiry appears, on the face of it, to have been of the usual whitewashing kind. In every part of the report, there is a visible attempt not to say one word which might involve the slightest reflection upon any official, from the administrator downwards, who had anything to do with the affair. On most of the important points connected with or arising out of the affair, the report is, in fact, only an amplification of the official statement first made through a communiqué and subsequently repeated by the Home Member in the Assembly. Thirdly, the report throws little or no light on the points left obscure by the official statements. These were, first, how it was that, if the mob had firearms, not a single one of these arms could be captured by the police and the military. And secondly, how it happened, if there was so much firing on the side of the mob, that there was no casualty on the other side. On the first of these points, the report is entirely silent. On the second, all that it does is repeat the statement about a Nabha villager having received a shot.

