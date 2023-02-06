A WORD TO THE NEW PARTY

ALTHOUGH the formal decision of the leaders of the new party in regard to the burning issue of Council Entry is yet to be announced, it is now certain that the party will not confine its activities to merely educative propaganda within the Congress, but will actually ask the electors to return its nominees to the Council. That it should do this is, as we have seen, the view which certain prominent members of the party have expressed. It is also the view of Pandit Moti Lal Nehru, if one reads between the lines of his recent pronouncement on the subject in the course of a Press interview. And now the foremost leader of the party has himself expressed the same view. In his reply to the address presented to him by the Poona Municipality, Mr. C.R. Das is reported to have exhorted the people to capture all municipalities, local boards and Legislative Councils, and give a fight to the bureaucracy from both inside and outside. To say this after the Gaya Congress has definitely decided by a majority of votes that Congressmen are to take no part in the ensuing elections, whether as voters or as candidates can mean only one thing. It can only mean that the new party will carry its non-conformity into the sphere of action as distinguished from mere expression of opinion. This is as it should be. As has been pointed out, for the new party merely to confine its activities to trying to convert the majority would be to doom itself to a life of inactivity, both inside and outside the Congress. Inside the Congress, it will have little to do immediately, beyond merely repeating old and in some cases already hackneyed arguments and leaving it to the influence of time to change the mentality of those opposed to it. Outside the Congress, it will have nothing to do for at least three years, for the elections will have been over before the next Congress will meet.