About Compromise in the Congress

WE have been impressed by the serious difficulty of bringing about a compromise between the two Congress parties on the lines advocated by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. The latest news on this subject is by no means reassuring. On the one hand there are reports from Allahabad, where an important Conference of the new party is being held, that in the opinion of the leaders of the new party the terms set out in Maulana Azad’s proposals represent only the first draft of the terms of compromise; that they have since been altered and revised; that it is the revised proposals which the Conference of the new party has been considering; and the most significant of all, that while certain proposals have been accepted by Das and Nehru, this case is not what one or two leaders agree on, but what the general body of leaders will accept. On the other hand, Mr Rajagopalachari, interviewed by a Swarajya representative, has made the equally significant statement that it is a mistake to treat the terms proposed by Maulana and accepted by the Working Committee at its meeting at Bombay as a first draft; that members of the All-India Congress Committee are under the impression that they have been summoned to meet on the 27th only to confirm the Maulana’s proposals; and that other fresh or altered proposals cannot be pushed through at such a hurried meeting without due notice and consideration by the Working Committee. It is clear, then, that the position is still one of uncertainty, and whatever be the outcome of the deliberations of the New Party’s Conference, and even assuming that the members of the party will be able to come to a satisfactory understanding among themselves, it is impossible to forecast the decision of the Congress Committee with even tolerable assurance.